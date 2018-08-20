Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Log piles burn adjacent to Acmena
News

VIDEO: Extent of juvenile justice centre blaze revealed

Caitlan Charles
by
20th Aug 2018 12:30 PM | Updated: 2:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHEN A pile of logs caught alight on Sunday afternoon on the outskirts of South Grafton, a strike team jumped into action.

Fire and Rescue teams from Woolgoolga, Urunga and Sawtell, who were already in Grafton on standby to assist in firefighting efforts, helped local firies from Grafton and South Grafton put out the Swallow Rd blaze as part of a strike team stationed in Grafton.

The fire was out of control and encroaching on the Acmena Juvenile Justice Centre when the first crews arrived at the scene at 1.20pm on Sunday.

Acmena fire.
Acmena fire. Bill North

Grafton Fire and Rescue deputy captain Chris Rumpf said when they arrived on scene the flames were up to 10m high above the log pile.

"The ignition source is unknown," he said.

The grass around the logs was also well alight.

Flames towered up to 10m above a burning pile of logs and tyres on a Swallow Rd property adjacent to Acmena Juvenile Justice Centre in South Grafton on Sunday, 20th August, 2018.
Flames towered up to 10m above a burning pile of logs and tyres on a Swallow Rd property adjacent to Acmena Juvenile Justice Centre in South Grafton on Sunday, 20th August, 2018. Bill North

Mr Rumpf said the Fire and Rescue strike team were on call to help the Rural Fire Service when they needed it.

Consisting of Fire and Rescue Woolgoolga, Urunga, Sawtell and the Grafton and South Grafton brigades, the strike team help the RFS with structure fires and extra assistance during this dangerous fire period.

"The emergency control centre at Ulmarra sends us jobs when the RFS resources get stretched," Mr Rumpf said.

It is understood no damage was done to any structures.

fire and rescue fire fighter firefighters fires firies rfs rural fire service
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Former MP back in Bundy after train crash

    premium_icon Former MP back in Bundy after train crash

    Politics FORMER Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson has returned to Bundaberg, more than a month after she was seriously injured in collision with a cane train.

    6 times drink drive limit: Woman fined after Bundy car crash

    premium_icon 6 times drink drive limit: Woman fined after Bundy car crash

    Crime Michelle Antonia Plath appears in Bundy court

    • 20th Aug 2018 1:22 PM
    Bundaberg artist helps enhance healthcare

    premium_icon Bundaberg artist helps enhance healthcare

    News Nicole Wone is of the Gooreng Gooreng and Wadjanburr Yidiny people

    • 20th Aug 2018 1:20 PM
    Dogs sniff out illicit drugs, pipe on block

    premium_icon Dogs sniff out illicit drugs, pipe on block

    Crime The expectant mother found an ice pipe, drugs in a backpack and food

    Local Partners