Firefighter and BRL coach admits to using steroids

Carolyn Booth
| 28th Apr 2017 12:25 PM
IN COURT: Former Past Brothers player and current Easts coach Mat Templeman (centre) has pleaded guilty to possessing steroids.
IN COURT: Former Past Brothers player and current Easts coach Mat Templeman (centre) has pleaded guilty to possessing steroids. Matthew McInerney

THE "silly” decision to take illegal steroids sourced from the internet while recovering from ankle surgery has landed a Bundaberg firefighter and Bundaberg Rugby League coach in court.

Appearing in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court today, Eastern Suburbs rugby league coach Mathew James Templeman, 32, pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing dangerous drugs after police found two types of illegal muscle building tablets, estanozolol and clenbuterol, in his bedroom during a search on February 24 this year.

The court heard Templeman had been suspended from his role with the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services - a role he's held for 11 years - pending the outcome of today's sentencing, where he was placed on a $400 good behaviour bond with no conviction recorded.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Andrew Blunt said police were executing a search warrant in relation to one of Templeman's housemates when they came across the 35 tablets in Templeman's bedroom.

Templeman, who was not at home at the time of the search, took part in an interview at the Bundaberg Police Station on March 15, where he admitted he bought the tablets online to help in his rehabilitation so he could return to work.

Defence lawyer Rian Dwyer said Templeman suffered the ankle injury in March 2016 and used the drugs to to help him recover from reconstruction surgery.

Mr Dwyer said when Templeman ran out of sick leave he made the silly decision to buy the drugs over the internet due to the financial burden of being off work without any leave payments.

He asked Magistrate Belinda Merrin to take into consideration that his client made full admissions, had no criminal history and because of his roles with both the QFES and as a local rugby league coach, the matter had attracted added media attention.

Templeman, a six-time winning premiership player with Past Brothers before his move to Easts to take up the coaching role at the start of the season, also played in this year's Bundaberg Rugby Union premiership side, the Turtles.

The Union Spring Cup final on February 19 this year was just five days before the steroids were found by police in Templeman's bedroom.

The NewsMail is seeking comment from both codes in relation to the matter.

Bundaberg News Mail
