FIRED UP: MP’s pro-gun stance has the region divided

Katter’s Australian Party candidate for Burnett Paul Hudson with Bob Katter at Buss Park.

GUN laws were front and centre of a debate on the NewsMail's Facebook page after more than 200 opinions were expressed by readers.

With gun laws being a divisive topic, opinions were split down the middle.

The debate came about following the Shooters Union's official endorsement of Katter's Australian Party candidates.

The Bundaberg region has one KAP candidate at present, Burnett hopeful Paul Hudson.

Mr Hudson said he supported all law-abiding citizens being able to own a gun in their home.

Readers had mixed opinions.

Leigh Bennett said she felt it would make her safer.

"Solo women travellers should be allowed protection," she said.

"A Gun should be helpful on my travels."

Brian Hallett said he wanted to be able to own a gun because he was concerned about drug addicts.

"Yes every young adult is addicted to ice, if they break into my house I should be able to defend myself," he said.

Some even called for guns to be compulsory items in the home.

"Should be compulsory for every household to have a firearm of some sort," Graham Day said.

"Might make people think twice about breaking in."

But many were opposed to the concept.

"If you don't live on a property or hunt, then you don't need a gun," Sharlene Geary said.

"People can't even keep their hands to themselves and you want to arm them now? Yeah great idea."

Some cited concerns around the use of firearms in domestic violence situations and others highlighted the fact that Australia had not suffered a major mass shooting incident since strict gun laws were introduced.

John Mahoney said anyone supporting looser gun laws should leave the country.

"We already have very good gun laws in Australia," he said.

"The rednecks can move to the US or Russia."

Readers also worried about children getting hold of firearms.

"Hell no, too many young kids playing with their parents' guns and accidentally killing themselves or others, too many parents killing their own children," Melissa Neuendorf said.

So far, more than 60 people have voted in the NewsMail's online poll on whether they'd have a gun in their home or not, if allowed.

Slightly more people said they would, with 45 per cent of voters saying they would not.