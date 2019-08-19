Fired-up dad fined $1000 for fighting man who threatened son

PROBATION: Shane Sayers was fined $1000 and placed on 12 months probation after pleading guilty to an assault occasioning bodily harm charge.

A FATHER whose misguided defence of his son led to the assault of another man has been fined $1000 and sentenced to probation in a Bundaberg court.

Shane Edward Sayers yesterday pleaded guilty to one count of assault occasioning bodily harm.

The court heard Sayers and his son had been staying with a friend and his family at their house in Apple Tree Creek.

It was heard Sayers had for some time had ignored alleged comments and other "abusive” behaviour by the victim.

Sayers' defence claimed the victim had been threatening his son, saying he would "put a steel cap boot” to the boy. But on April 14, emotions came to a head and a fight broke out.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland said Sayers had taken his shirt off and invited the man to fight before the man said he was no longer welcome at the house.

Sayers went nose-to-nose with the man and again asked him to fight.

When the man went to move his car so Sayers could leave, Sayers punched him in the head and upper body, leaving him with scratches and bruising. Defence lawyer Thomas Bray said Sayers is the sole carer for his son.

"He said the victim treated (his) kids badly ... and threatened to take his son to task ...,” Mr Bray said.

He claimed there were "ongoing and increasingly abusive” situations before tensions came to a head.

"He (Sayers) tried to speak with them about the tensions and on that day it escalated into an argument,” he said.

"The victim made another threat to his son and ultimately the accumulation of stressors he says he lost his temper ... he was between a rock and a hard place.”

Sayers was fined $1000 and placed on 12 months probation. A conviction was recorded.