Firebirds legend Geitz welcomes second child

LAURA Geitz and husband Mark Gilbride have welcomed their second child, a healthy baby boy called Frank Gilbride.

The netball great, 31, told The Courier-Mail Frank arrived on Thursday afternoon at Mater Mothers' Hospital, weighing 3.7kg and measuring in at 54cm long.

The former Queensland Firebirds and Australian Diamonds star turned commentator said both she and the baby were doing well, describing the new addition as "perfect in every way".

"Mark and I are thrilled to meet our precious boy Frank and have another little man in our tribe," she said.

"He is perfect in every way and we couldn't be any more in love or blessed."

Geitz, who announced her pregnancy back in February, said the couple's two-year-old son Barney was "besotted with his little brother".

"He can't take his eyes off him and has been having lots of cuddles," she said.

The family had been keeping the sex of their new arrival a surprise but Geitz had previously said she had a feeling it would be another boy.

Geitz also took to social media to share a series of adorable images yesterday, including two showing Barney playing the role of doting older brother.

"Our arms are full but our hearts are fuller thanks to Frank Gilbride joining our tribe on the 25.07.2019," she wrote alongside the photographs.

Speaking to The Sunday Mail in April, Geitz - who retired from playing last year - said she was in the most balanced place of her life as she prepared for the birth of her second baby.

"Now, more so than ever, I've just got that great balance in life," she said.

"I'm thoroughly enjoying full days at home just being mum with Barney.

"I'm still busy in terms of work opportunities - and I love that side of what I do too - but I've got more time to enjoy Barney as well as the newborn stage."