Queensland Firebird Laura Clemesha is coming. She is pictured with former Sunshine Coast Lightning player Caitlin Bassett.
Sport

Firebirds are coming for a clinic

Shane Jones
by
13th Apr 2019 10:38 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NETBALL: Young netballers will get the chance to learn some valuable lessons from Queensland Firebirds players tomorrow in Bundaberg.

Firebirds players Jemma Mi Mi, Tippah Dwan and Laura Clemesha are heading to the Bundaberg Superpark to run a clinic as part of the Suncop Team Girls Regional Tour.

The players are coming before the Suncorp Super Netball season starts in two weeks time.

The tour started in Rockhampton yesterday.

It's a free clinic, open to girls between the ages of 10 and 14 and will run for two hours.

The girls will learn netball skills to help them prepare for the rest of the Bundaberg Netball Association competition.

To register for the clinic head to http://bit.ly/2CRwHdk

The clinic will run from 2pm to 3pm.

There will be more on the visit in Monday's NewsMail.

