Cigarette from car window causes fire

FIRE WARNING: Queensland Fire and Rescue put out a fire outside Ultra Tune Bundaberg, it was believed to be started after a motorist throw a cigarette out their window.

BY-PASSER and staff at Bundaberg Ultra Tune were quick to act after a fire started from what was believed to be a cigarette thrown from a car on Lillian Cres.

Sara Mollenhagen said her family was driving along Johanna Blvd when they saw smoke and so went to a near by business for help.

Ultra Tune staff member Noelene Cormack said they were alerted to the fire which took hold fast and had to try to put it out before the fire service arrived.

"Our boys had to rush buckets over the two blocks to it," she said.

"It was obviously started by somebody who had flicked a cigarette out the window of their car."

Ms Mollenhagen said they spotted a cigarette butt at the start of the fire and the firemen said it would have been the cause of the fire by the way the wind was blowing.

She said if it wasn't for her mother and brother spotting the smoke it could have been a lot worse.

And thanked the two other by passers who also stopped to help.

Mrs Cormack said it was very breezy and open along the industrial area of Bundaberg and it didn't take long to go up.

Queensland Fire and Rescue arrived and extinguished the fire.