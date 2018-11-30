FIRE UPDATES: Deepwater, Round Hill and Captain Creek

FACES OF THE FIRES: Our unsung heroes battling the fires across the Qld state.

THE fire threat to a number of communities has now changed.

A community update will be held at the Miriam Vale Community Centre at 6pm to provide updates on the Deepwater bushfire situation and provide advice for evacuated residents.

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Service has now released the following information affecting our region.

Residents affected by the Round Hill bushfires are advised to stay informed as of 3.30pm.

The bushfire warning level is at the advice stage.

"You need to keep up to date and decide what actions you will take if the situation changes," the update said.

"Currently as at 3.30pm Friday 30 November, a bushfire is travelling from the Deepwater National Park and continuing to slowly spread in a north-easterly direction towards Bousgas Drive and Anderson Way."

Firefighters have been monitoring the blaze and strengthening containment lines.

The next update which was released at 2.50pm states a prepare to leave alert for the Captain Creek bushfire. The bushfire warning level: Watch and act.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) advises there is a bushfire in Captain Creek and conditions could get worse.

"You need to be ready to follow your bushfire survival plan. If you do not have a plan, or intend to leave, you should be ready to leave the area because the situation could get worse quickly," it said.

"Currently as at 2.50pm Friday 30 November, an unpredictable fire is travelling in a south-easterly direction towards Captain Creek. It may impact Murphy Road, west of Avocado Crescent.

"Fire crews are conducting backburning operations in an effort to contain the fire."

Fire breaks have been established to protect houses on the southern side of Murphy Road and along Avocado Crescent. Firefighters may not be able to protect every property.

You should not expect a firefighter at your door.

In the update residents in Deepwater, Baffle Creek, Rules Beach, Oyster Creek bushfire as at 2.35pm are advised to leave now, and the bushfire warning level remains at watch and act.

"Currently as at 2.35pm Friday 30 November, an extremely large and unpredictable fire is moving in a south-easterly direction towards Lindy Drive, Emery Road, Fernfield Road and Coast Road. The fire could have a significant impact on the community," the update said.

"Fire crews are working to contain the fire but firefighters may not be able to protect every property. You should not expect a firefighter at your door. Power, water, and mobile phone service may be lost.

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

The evacuation centre is the Miriam Vale Community Centre at 41 Blomfield Street.

Residents who have not yet evacuated, can do so via Flat Rock Road where they will be ferried across via boat to Rocky Point Park.