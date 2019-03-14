Fire under control but still a threat

FIGHTING THE BLAZE: Fire fighters have based themselves at the Goodwood Rural Fire Brigade, immediately west of the rail line off Woodgate Rd.

FIGHTING THE BLAZE: Fire fighters have based themselves at the Goodwood Rural Fire Brigade, immediately west of the rail line off Woodgate Rd. Tahlia Stehbens

THE Woodgate fire continues to burn safely within containment lines, so attention has now turned to finding out how it started in the first place.

Property owners Roger and Cynthia Draper called out Premier Annastasia Palaszczuk on the State Government's back burning efforts, saying nowhere near enough was being done to prevent bushfires.

But a department of environment and science spokeswoman said the national park was well maintained suggesting more sinister causes were at play.

"Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service places a very high priority on preventing serious bushfires in protected areas, including National Parks,” she said.

"In Burrum Coast National Park, QPWS regularly monitors the condition of the park's firelines and ensures they are maintained at a standard suitable for fire management.

"QPWS regularly undertakes planned burns to reduce fuel loads and lessen the impact of bushfires in National Parks, State Forests and other protected areas.

"In the instance of the Woodgate fires, it appears at this stage that suspicious circumstances may be involved. The Queensland Police Service will investigate further once safe to do so.”

While the Woodgate blaze was dampened by rainfall on Tuesday night, local fire control officer Bruce Thompson said residents still needed to stay vigilant with wind changes making for challenging conditions.

"The fire has spread and is threatening the rail corridor and properties west of that,” Mr Thompson said.

"The fire did breach the rail line and has gone across. We've had aircraft dropping water all afternoon but it is still actively burning.

"There's no need to panic but residents need to be aware that there is a large vegetation fire and consider bushfire survival plans.”