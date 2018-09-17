Menu
GUTTED: The Maleny Cheese Factory became the victim of a 'suspicious' fire early this morning.
Crime

Fire turns family business into crime scene

Amber Hooker
by
17th Sep 2018 8:55 AM

THE Maleny Cheese Factory was declared a crime scene after a "suspicious" fire ripped through the front of the family-owned business.

Eight fire crews arrived about 4.15am to find the front of the building and verandah ablaze, as another fire burnt in a nearby industrial wheelie bin next to the building.

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Services forensic team was this morning investigating at the Clifford St address, and police will conduct their own investigations.

The Cheese Factory posted to Facebook that they are closed today and tomorrow.

A QFES spokeswoman said the fire was contained to the exterior of the building, and one internal room which was still "smoke logged" about 6.30am.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said they are awaiting power to be restored before recovering CCTV footage at the address.

Police are appealing for anyone that saw anything in the area or might have dashcam or CCTV to contact police.

