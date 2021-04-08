FIRE STARTERS: Four locals sentenced over blazes in region

Four men who have been sentenced over lighting fires in the region.

A number of locals have gone through our courts over the years, charged with fire-related offences.

Here are four of the most recent cases.

Thomas John Coonan.



Man helped burn car

Only weeks after he was given a chance to get help for his underlying issues by the courts, a young man turned back to offending by helping destroy a car belonging to a paraplegic man.

Thomas John Coonan pleaded guilty in Bundaberg District Court to one count of arson and another charge of unlawful use of a vehicle.

Coonan was sentenced to two and a half years imprisonment with 106 days of presentence custody declared as time already served.

He will be released on parole in June.

Dominic John Pope.



Worker lit fires in the scrub

A FIFO worker avoided prison in November last year after starting four fires near Rosedale.

The court heard Dominic John Pope was working on clearing vegetation when he started driving to scrubby areas and lighting fires.

Pope was sentenced to two years' imprisonment which was wholly suspended for three years.

One day of pre-sentence custody was declared as time served.

Lex Power.



Man injects ice, wakes up to fire

Lex Power injected himself with the drug ice and went into an abandoned house in Sharon.

Finding no power connected, he lit some candles and fell asleep only to be woken by his own coughing and realising the house was on fire.

The blaze caused $228,980 in damages.

Power was sentenced to two-and-a-half years' imprisonment with an immediate parole release.

Convictions were recorded.

John Paul Schleusner. Photo: Social Media



Man lit up workmate's car

John Paul Schleusner pleaded guilty in Bundaberg District Court to one count of arson.

The court heard Schleusner had been drinking and decided to get a jerry can of fuel from his father's house.

He then walked to the victim's property and entered through a gate where he poured petrol on his car as well as a line of fuel leading away from it.

The court heard Schleusner had been a colleague of his victim.

Schleusner told police that he only intended to damage the paint and but did what he did because he thought the victim was a "f--k wit".

Schleusner was sentenced to three years' imprisonment, to be released on parole this month.