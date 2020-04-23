Menu
Woodgate Rural Fire Brigade shared this photo in November last year of what they were facing.
Fire season preparation underway in Woodgate

brittiny edwards
, brittiny.edwards@news-mail.com.au
23rd Apr 2020 5:30 PM
AFTER facing a horrendous fire season late last year the Woodgate Rural Fire Brigade has already been prepping the locality for the next fire season.

The official fire season ended in early February and since then the brigade has been lining up hazard reduction burns.

On Tuesday and yesterday the Queensland Parks and Wildlife crews were conducting the burns with assistance from the Woodgate Rural Fire Brigade.

The burns were expected to continue this month and into May so residents might see smoke in the area and were urged to drive to conditions

