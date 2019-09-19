FIRE RISK: Hope at last as weather change predicted

SMALL MERCIES: Fire danger remains "Very High” in Gympie and nearby regions, but the bureau forecasts some possible but tiny rain relief through to next Tuesday.

THERE is hope at last - just over the horizon - as a parched region copes with continuing very high fire danger, according to the latest Bureau of Meteorology forecast.

But the bureau warns there is not that much hope and not much rain to be hoped for.

Firefighters may well adopt an "all donations gratefully received” attitude, however.

The good news is that forecast "slight” chances of rain are at the high end of that range (up to 30 per cent) and recur every day from tomorrow to Tuesday.

A gambler may well see repeated 30 per cent chances as indicative of a good chance on at least one of those days.

But even that possible rain will not do all that much damping down.

The 30 per cent chance tomorrow is for only for .4mm in the gauge, according to the six-day forecast.

Other days are no better until Tuesday, when the amount of possible rain will reach a still tiny 2mm, the bureau said this morning.

Fire danger remains at the "Very High” level throughout.

After a sunny day today with 15 to 20km/h winds and a maximum of 30C, tomorrow is forecast to be partly cloudy, with similar wind, a 20 per cent chance of a shower and temperatures from 10C to 29C.

Friday is predicted to be mostly sunny, with a 20 per cent chance of a shower, light winds and temperatures from 11C to 27C.

The weekend should be partly cloudy with light winds and a 30 per cent chance of a shower during both mornings.

Monday is forecast to be also partly cloudy, with light winds, a 20 per cent chance of rain and temperatures from 11C to 31C

Tuesday is more hopeful, with encouraging cloudy conditions, a 30 per cent possibility of rain to 2mm and light winds becoming southeasterly 15km/h to 20km/h during the day.

Sun protection is recommended every day through to Sunday.