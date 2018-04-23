Police find woman feared dead in suspicious house blaze

UPDATE 2.15PM: The owner of the Alexandra Headland house that went up in flames about 10.50am this morning has been found safe and well by police, a Queensland police Service spokesman has confirmed.

The spokesman said officers located the woman within an hour of their search, who was not home at the Tantula Rd property at the time of the fire.

He said there were initial concerns she was inside.

The fire is being treated as potential arson and police have declared a crime scene.

The QPS spokesman said once the area had cooled down, crime scene detectives and Queensland Fire and Emergency Service detectives would begin investigating.

It is believed no one was injured in the fire.

Neighbours reported to have seen a silver car leave the property moments before an explosion.

UPDATE 12pm: Police hold concerns for the owners of an Alexandra Headland home badly damaged by a suspicious fire this morning.

A disturbance was reported at the home overnight and police had been patrolling the area.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services personnel are scouring the burnt-out home with fears the owners could still be inside.

Damage to the home is hampering the search.

QFES Maroochydore inspector Cameron Herbert said part of the roof had collapsed and that crews were yet to confirm whether anyone was home.

Senior Sergeant Scott Wiggins said a crime scene had been established.

"We do have concerns for the occupant of the address and are making all attempts to contact them," Snr Sgt Wiggins said.

"Police are treating the fire as suspicious and will soon conduct investigations."

Snr Sgt Wiggins said QPS officers had been called to the address overnight for a "disturbance" but could not comment further to the details.

EARLIER: Neighbours heard the "massive bangs" of three explosions before fire destroyed parts of a home at Alexandra Headland.

Firefighters have prevented the house fire at a Tantula Rd property from spreading to neighbouring homes, with the blaze now under control.

The fire destroyed front sections of the house, with the garage area most badly damaged after firefighters arrived to find the front of the building "well involved" in flames.

A resident who lived around the corner said she heard "three massive bangs" from inside her bedroom.

Within minutes she could see smoke billowing from the property, as five fire crews sped past under lights and siren.

EARLIER: Fire has destroyed part of an Alexandra Headland home, as firefighters continue to battle the blaze.

Smoke is billowing from the home on Tantula Rd near Pacific Boulevard.

The fire appears to be centered on the front garage area of the house.

Five fire crews and paramedics are now at the scene.

BREAKING: Firefighters are now battling a blaze tearing through a home in Alexandra Headland.

Crews arrived at 10.50am and reported the front of the home on Tantula Rd, near Pacific Terrace, was "well involved" in flames.

Three Queensland Fire and Emergency Service units are now on the scene, with two more on the way.

