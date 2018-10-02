Fire reignites in bushland
TWO fire crews have contained a fire which reignited in bushland across from Bundaberg South State School this morning.
The fire, which originally started yesterday afternoon, was in a small area of bushland between George St and Walla St.
A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said crews arrived to the blaze at 5.45am after receiving reports of a vegetation fire.
A fire that took place in the same spot yesterday afternoon is believed to have reignited, causing the fire this morning.
There is a large amount of smoke in the area as the two crews continue to backburn.
Residents are advised to be aware of the smoke and keep any respiratory medication close by.