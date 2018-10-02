Fire reignites in bushland

BLAZE: A fire reignited this morning between George St and Wallas St

BLAZE: A fire reignited this morning between George St and Wallas St Toni Benson-Rogan

TWO fire crews have contained a fire which reignited in bushland across from Bundaberg South State School this morning.

The fire, which originally started yesterday afternoon, was in a small area of bushland between George St and Walla St.

SMOKEY: There is a lot of smoke in the area due to backburning. Toni Benson-Rogan

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said crews arrived to the blaze at 5.45am after receiving reports of a vegetation fire.

A fire that took place in the same spot yesterday afternoon is believed to have reignited, causing the fire this morning.

FIREYS: Two fire crews contained the blaze and are now backburning. Toni Benson-Rogan

There is a large amount of smoke in the area as the two crews continue to backburn.

Residents are advised to be aware of the smoke and keep any respiratory medication close by.