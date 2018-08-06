Fire rating rises in Bundaberg

CONTROLLED BURN: The team at Calavos Rural Fire Service conducted a controlled burn at Innes Park, Bundaberg earlier this year.

ALTHOUGH there are no current fire bans in the Bundaberg region, the community is being urged not to light up as the area moves to a higher fire danger rating.

Bureau of Meteorology delivers a daily fire danger rating, tomorrow increasing from high to very high.

Weather elements such as wind, temperature, humidity and rainfall are taken into account when determining this rating. In Australia there is a system of assessing these in conjunction with the state of the available fuels to determine a measure of fire danger or the difficulty of putting out any fires which may occur.

The Bureau of Meteorology issues Fire Weather Warnings to alert the public when conditions are likely to be dangerous.

Wide Bay and Burnett are likely to drop back to a high rating later this week.

For further call the Chief Fire Warden on 4153 3244.