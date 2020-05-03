Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Oaks Darwin Elan Hotel, which had to be evacuated this afternoon after a fire started in an apartment on the 18th floor.
The Oaks Darwin Elan Hotel, which had to be evacuated this afternoon after a fire started in an apartment on the 18th floor.
News

Fire prompts evacuation of CBD high-rise

by JUDITH AISTHORPE
3rd May 2020 7:35 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FIRE in a Darwin CBD high-rise building, believed to have involved a candle and clothes, prompted the evacuation of hotel guests this afternoon.

A Police Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the fire began just after 3.15pm in an 18th floor apartment at The Oaks Darwin Elan Hotel, on Woods St.

She said initial investigations lead fireys to believe the blaze was started when clothes were taken from a dryer and placed on a table close to a candle.

The spokeswoman said no one had been injured in the fire and everyone was accounted for.

Emergency vehicles outside the Oaks Darwin Elan Hotel this afternoon.
Emergency vehicles outside the Oaks Darwin Elan Hotel this afternoon.

The fire is not being treated as suspicious.

Fireys continue to investigate.

Originally published as Fire prompts evacuation of Darwin CBD high-rise

building fire high-rise

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New record hit for region’s Autumn temps

        premium_icon New record hit for region’s Autumn temps

        News BUNDABERG residents may have found it more difficult than usual to get out of bed in the morning and here’s the reason why.

        Wife’s cancer leads relay chairman to step down

        premium_icon Wife’s cancer leads relay chairman to step down

        News Cancer brought Greg and Karen Bath closer to Relay for Life, but now almost ten...

        Hopes to grow local medical team with move to new practice

        premium_icon Hopes to grow local medical team with move to new practice

        News A NEW practice is just what the doc ordered for one Bundaberg medical centre.

        Relax on fines presents CBD parking problem

        premium_icon Relax on fines presents CBD parking problem

        News The Chamber of Commerce issued a letter to CBD staff and businesses regarding...