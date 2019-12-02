Menu
Maritimo in flames after a collision with The Judge in Saturday's Superboat race in Hervey Bay.
Fire on the water Crash and conditions call halt to superboat season

BRENDAN BOWERS
2nd Dec 2019 12:30 AM
SUPERBOATS: The final round of the offshore superboat championships was a contradiction of spectacular and a non-event.

Spectators lined the shore for Saturday’s racing with a northerly wind making the waters of Hervey Bay difficult for competitors.

The superboats main event was restarted after The Hulk flipped.

Only a few minutes into the race, leading boat The Judge lost control and spun into the path of Maritimo.

The Judge flipped as a result of the contact and damage to Maritimo caused the vessel to catch fire.

Gasps could be heard from spectators on the foreshore as the incident unfolded.

Rescue crews got to the scene quickly and the other competitors stopped racing under the direction of race control.

Crew members from both boats were rescued with no injuries.

Saturday’s racing was abandoned, with the two boats involved in the incident along with The Hulk towed back to the Sandy Strait Marina where the team pits were.

Weather yesterday failed to improve and racing was cancelled.

It was a disappointing finish to the racing season for the crews with the championship decided after Saturday’s aborted race.

Trophies were presented to the winning team of Andy Smith and Hayden Wyld (Dynamic) at the end-of -year dinner at Hervey Bay Boat Club last night.

