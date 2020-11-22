FIRE ON FRASER: What to expect in coming days

TOURISTS in the waters of Hervey Bay have been greated with an ominous sight as smoke from a month long bushfire wafts towards the mainland.

As of 2.15pm Sunday, the fire was burning to the north of Moon Point Road East and west of Northern Road.

Smoke from Fraser Island fire: Video shows smoke from fire burning on Fraser Island. Crews believe an illegal campfire could have been the cause.

Fire crews are working to contain the blaze with aerial support.

Back-burning operations continued in the area for the remainder of the weekend.

A Department of Environment and Science spokesman said the fire has been burning in remote and largely inaccessible parts of the island.

"Fire is a natural part of the bush landscape and, for the most part, this fire has been burning at an acceptable intensity," he said.

"Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service (QPWS) is monitoring the fire and has crews on site. It is currently not a threat to life or property and it has not damaged any infrastructure," the spokesman said.

Tourists and locals swimming in foreground as plumes of smoke billow from the world heritage listed island in background.

QPWS has water bombing aircraft on standby if required.

QPWS rangers are preparing fire lines to assist suppression attempts when wind conditions become more favourable in the next couple of days.

"The majority of the island, including popular visitor sites, remains open and the impact on visitors, beyond smoke and visibility issues, is minimal. Some sites previously closed have already reopened," the spokesman said.

"Smoke may impact townships and campsites along the island's eastern beach and the adjacent mainland over the coming days.

"Drivers should exercise caution when traversing the eastern beach, and in any situation along the coast where smoke may impact visibility.

"The fire has burnt as far north as Bool Creek and is now around Coomboo Lake in the south. This is a distance of over 50 kilometres as the crow flies."

Early indications suggest the fire was started after an illegal campfire was not extinguished properly.

A person who fails to extinguish a campfire properly can face fines of up to $22,019

The spokesman reminded visitors to Fraser Island they should check the park alerts page for the latest status of open and closed campgrounds and roads.

For more information, please visit: parks.des.qld.gov.au/park-alerts.