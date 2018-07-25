Fire leaves young mother and her children homeless

A SINGLE mother and two children have been left homeless after a mystery fire destroyed their unit.

Beerwah's Vivian Mabiba was jolted awake to her smoke alarm at 4.30am on Friday last week just minutes before it was destroyed by fire.

With the help of her neighbour Lauretta Deering, she got her children out of the unit which was "engulfed" in flames.

Days after the blaze tore through, Ms Mabiba is still in shock, not only from the fire, but from "losing everything".

Vivian Mabiba outside her unit in Beerwah that was destroyed by fire. John McCutcheon

"At the moment I am moving house to house, staying with friends, trying to find somewhere for us to live," Ms Mabiba said.

"The last few days have been really up and down, I am so emotional.

"We just need a roof over our heads.

"My kids can't go to school at the moment, they're too traumatised and in fear of being picked on."

The family is desperate to remain in the area but face an uphill battle.

Ms Mabiba has spoken with the Department of Housing and with local real estate agents about being relocated but has had no luck.

Beerwah mum Lauretta Deering saves young children from a house fire this morning. Patrick Woods

She says she is immensely grateful from the outpouring of donations from the community, however it is causing more set-backs.

"We keep getting items sent to us but having nowhere for them to go," she said.

"So then we have to find a truck to move them from one house to another, which is costing more money.

"The community here is so wonderful and family-orientated here but we just need stable accommodation first.

"It is a very stressful waiting game at the moment."