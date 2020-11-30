Fire forces two-week closure of island resort

KINGFISHER Bay Resort will be closed to new guests for two weeks as firefighters try to bring blazes, which have now razed more than 70,000 hectares, under control.

Now entering its sixth week, the fire emergency on the World Heritage Listed Island is finally gaining national headlines.

The island has also been restricted to new arrivals until December 13th.

In line with this, Kingfisher has told guests the resort will also be closed to new arrivals from today until December 14.

"We value your loyalty and support during this time, and please note that our reservations team are busy contacting all guests, with bookings over the coming days," an announcement on the resort Facebook page read

"Guests will be contacted in order of date of arrival. If your plans have been impacted by the current travel conditions, we will offer you a free date amendment or credit for future travel, regardless of the original booking T & Cs.

The fire raging on Fraser Island has forced Kingfisher Bay Resort to temporarily close. Images: Supplied.

Ferry services will continue to operate for island residents and emergency services only as well as travellers departing the island.

An evacuation order is not in place but no new guests can travel to the island.

"Our Fraser Island businesses are working together to ensure the wellbeing of all guests, staff and our tourism community. We truly appreciate your understanding at this time, and we look forward to welcoming you to Fraser Island very soon."

Two major fires continue to burn on the island.

One is 5kms north of the resort on the island's western side. The second front is located near Cathedrals on Fraser on the eastern side of the island.

More to come.