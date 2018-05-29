Residents rush to extinguish nearby field fire

FIRE ALERT: FIREFIGHTERS have rushed to six fires - some being classed as suspicious - around Bundaberg in the last two weeks.

FIREFIGHTERS have rushed to six fires - some being classed as suspicious - around Bundaberg in the last two weeks.

For Avoca resident Andrew Clark, it was the third time in twelve months a fire had started in a field near his Twyford St home.

Mr Clark was watching television on Sunday night when he heard a crackling sound coming from outside.

"I knew what it was because it's the third time it has happened," he said.

"There was a fire in the field just across the road - the orange plastic fencing was alight and the dry grass was burning.

"Unfortunately over the last month or two people have been dumping old tyres in the field and one of those had also caught fire so there was black smoke filling the sky."

Mr Clark said he raced across the road with buckets of water while a neighbour came out of his home with a fire extinguisher.

He said a passer-by called firefighters who arrived a short time later to extinguish the flames.

"A person who was walking their dogs told us they saw children running from the scene," Mr Clark said.

Mr Clark said the fire was concerning, especially given the close proximity to houses and Avoca State School.

"It's just lucky that the grass had just been cut in that field a week ago," he said.

"If it hadn't of been cut, the whole field would have gone up in flames.

"It's bloody dangerous."

Fireys were also called to a fire burning on the banks of the Burnett River on Sunday morning and crews rushed to a roadside grass fire along Three Chain Rd about 11.30pm on Monday.

Bundaberg Rural Fire Service area director Bruce Thompson warned dry conditions were fuelling the fires and patchy rain made it difficult to anticipate where they would show up.

Mr Thompson said some fire could have been lit by accident but others were suspicious.

He is calling for the community to be aware and make the call if they see smoke.

"The fire have been really slow moving and causing a lot of smoke," he said.

"If you drive through smoke, slow down - wildlife is hard to see and I have never seen a kangaroo wearing a high-vis jacket."

But it's not just the kangaroos drivers should be aware of Mr Thompson said, fire fighters could be immersed in the smoke too.

Mr Thompson said now was a good time for the community to prepare their homes.

"Reduce the hazards, remove rubbish, clean your gutters, prepare fire breaks," he said.

"If you need information don't hesitate to contact your local fire warden."

