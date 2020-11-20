Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Seven crews of fire fighters are on the scene of two blazes at Euleilah and Agnes Water. Picture: Rae Wilson
Seven crews of fire fighters are on the scene of two blazes at Euleilah and Agnes Water. Picture: Rae Wilson
News

Fire fighters fighting blazes at Agnes Water, Euleilah

Rodney Stevens
, rodney.stevens@news.com.au
20th Nov 2020 12:21 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

MULTIPLE crews are on the scene of a fire that has broken out at Euleilah, near Agnes Water.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokesman confirmed a number of crews were called to 56 Taunton Road at Euleilah this morning.

Emergency services were first alerted to the blaze at 8.51am.

The QFES spokesman said no homes were currently under threat.

Five crews are currently at the scene with an additional tanker on the way and smoke is affecting visibility on Taunton Road, with traffic diversions being implemented.

"There is a vegetation fire at this location," the RFS Queensland website states.

"Smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area.

"Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

"Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions.

"If you believe your property is under threat, you should call triple-0 immediately."

Meanwhile there is another fire nearby at Agnes Water.

Fire fighters were called to the scene on Lady Elliot Road at 8.33am.

Two crews remain on the scene controlling the blaze.

For more information visit the Rural Fire Service Queensland website.

agnes water euleilah gladstone gladstone observer qfes rural fire service queensland
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Peek inside: Heartfelt reason behind cottage restoration

        Premium Content Peek inside: Heartfelt reason behind cottage restoration

        News Designed to offer a home away from home, a local businesswoman has transformed a Queenslander cottage into a stunning Air BnB

        GOING NUTS: How $361k grant will power Bundy bioenergy

        Premium Content GOING NUTS: How $361k grant will power Bundy bioenergy

        News Waste will be transformed into greener electricity, better efficiency and jobs

        ‘GOOD DIFFERENT’: The fresh look coming to new ALDI revealed

        Premium Content ‘GOOD DIFFERENT’: The fresh look coming to new ALDI revealed

        News ALDI Australia shares opening date for new Avoca ALDI and what customers can expect...

        CRASH HORROR: 'Worst' moment friend found mates trapped

        Premium Content CRASH HORROR: 'Worst' moment friend found mates trapped

        News A friend tells of moment she realised her mates had been in a crash