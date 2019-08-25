Menu
Fire ‘engulfs’ Coast home with people inside

Shayla Bulloch
25th Aug 2019 8:26 AM
A FIRE that started to engulf a Sunshine Coast home while people were inside as been deemed not suspicious by police.

Emergency crews were called to Flaxton Drive, Mapleton, just after midnight to reports of a house "engulfed in fire" while two people were home.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the duo weren't injured but the "shed" they were living in was badly damaged.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were also called to the scene.

Police have deemed the fire not suspicious.

