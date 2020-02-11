Menu
Fire crews on site at St Marys.
Fire destroys Walkervale church

Rhylea Millar
11th Feb 2020 7:30 AM
A CHURCH has been destroyed overnight, after a fire occurred on the premises.

Six fire crews attended to the blaze at St Mary's Catholic Church on Barolin St this morning, about 4am.

A spokeswoman from QFS said when crews arrived at the scene, the building in Walkervale, was completely engulfed.

Both QPS and QAS also attended the scene, where one patient was treated for injuries.

The patient was later transported to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition, for precautionary measures.

Crews extinguished the blaze by 4.50am, but the building was completely destroyed by the blaze.

Investigations are expected to continue today,

More to come.

