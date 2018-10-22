Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police were on scene at a Parkhurst fire on Monday morning where a donga and machinery were destroyed.
Police were on scene at a Parkhurst fire on Monday morning where a donga and machinery were destroyed. Frazer Pearce
Crime

Fire destroys shed, machinery in overnight blaze

Shayla Bulloch
by
22nd Oct 2018 6:49 AM | Updated: 10:28 AM

POLICE are investigating a fire which destroyed a shed and machinery in Parkhurst last night.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were called to an address on Bush Crs around 7.30pm on Sunday night where a "donga" and machinery were involved in a fire.

Crews contained the blaze around 7.50pm before it was completely put out by 8.30pm.

Police were on scene at a Parkhurst fire on Monday morning where a donga and machinery were destroyed.
Police were on scene at a Parkhurst fire on Monday morning where a donga and machinery were destroyed. Frazer Pearce

Fire investigators have been requested and Queensland Police Service are looking into the incident.

A QPS spokesman said officers were on scene this morning and have deemed the fire "possibly suspicious".

More to come.

Related Items

qfes qfes investigation qps suspicious fire tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Double rescue for VMR crew

    Double rescue for VMR crew

    News IT TURNED out to be a busy Sunday for the crew of Bundy Rescue who helped two boaties in trouble off the coast.

    • 22nd Oct 2018 10:58 AM
    Eight people police want to speak in Bundy

    premium_icon Eight people police want to speak in Bundy

    Crime Officers investigating spate of shoplifting offences

    • 22nd Oct 2018 10:44 AM
    Two taken to hospital after separate motorbike crashes

    Two taken to hospital after separate motorbike crashes

    News Emergency services respond to two different motorcycle crashes

    ROLLING COVERAGE: Every step of Fraser Island royal visit

    ROLLING COVERAGE: Every step of Fraser Island royal visit

    News Prince Harry and wife Meghan have just landed at Hervey Bay Airport.

    Local Partners