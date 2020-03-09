Fire destroys property, caused by cigarettes

A house has been completely destroyed after an accidental fire occurred.

AN ENTIRE house has been destroyed after a fire ignited from a cigarette butt.

The incident occurred this morning, at a house on Fairymead Rd, in Gooburrum.

A spokesman from QPS said police received the call about 7.45am and were the first to arrive on scene.

QFES received a call about 8am and four fire crews attended to the property, which was well engulfed.

Eight firefighters worked to contain the fire while wearing breathing apparatuses and it took approximately 20 minutes to get the blaze under control.

A spokesman from QFES said the low-set timber house was completely destroyed by the fire.

No one was in the house at the time of the blaze, as the sole male occupant had left for work a neighbour contacted emergency services.

Further investigations deemed the fire as non-suspicious and accidental.

“The male occupant of the house had cleaned his office out recently and emptied the cigarette ashes and butts into a wastepaper bin, like he always has and over time, there was enough heat generated to ignite the fire,” the QFES spokesman said.

“It’s a timely reminder for the community to ensure their cigarette butts are properly disposed of and put out.”

