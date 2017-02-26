31°
Fire close to homes as firefighters work to control it

Emma Reid
| 26th Feb 2017 9:35 AM Updated: 11:22 AM

Emergency crews work to control Burnett Heads fire
Emergency crews work to control Burnett Heads fire

UPDATE: 11am

MULTIPLE emergency crews are on scene of a large fire which is believed to have burnt about 150 acres. 

The fire started along Rowlands Rd before midnight on Saturday evening. 

Burnett Heads resident Vittoria Wilson said it came close to her home and the Burnett Heads IGA. 

She praised the fire crews who back-burned around her property to help keep it safe.

FIRE: A large fire on Rowlands Rd, Burnett Heads last night, a number of fire services remain on scene trying to put it out.
FIRE: A large fire on Rowlands Rd, Burnett Heads last night, a number of fire services remain on scene trying to put it out. Vittoria Wilson

Queensland Ambulance Service were called in to access a firefighter who was injured this morning. 

Bundaberg police were helping with traffic control. 

Residents are advised to shut windows and prepare to leave if needed. 

It is unsure how the fire started at this stage. 

But the hot and dry conditions have fuelled it to keep it burning for more than 12 hours. 

MORE TO COME

 

Residents are urged to keep there windows shut and prepare to leave if necessary.

Vittoria Wilson told the NewsMail the fire came extremely close to their house during the evening but are lucky Queensland Rural Fire Service had back burned to help control it.

"They told us they won't let it near the house and they have back burned 3m from our fence," Mrs Wilson said.

"It's been on and off all night."

Burnett Heads fire today
Burnett Heads fire today

MORE TO COME

 

Bundaberg News Mail

Fire close to homes as firefighters work to control it

Fire close to homes as firefighters work to control it

A NUMBER of emergency crews are working to control a large fire which broke out last night in Burnett Heads.

