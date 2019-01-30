UPDATE: Fire crews rush to reports of hay truck fire

FIRE: Emergency services are responding to reports of a fire in the Lockyer Valley.

UPDATE 2PM: Five Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews responded to a hay fire in the Lockyer Valley.

The crews responded after reports of a hay truck on fire on Mulgowie Road, near Cedar Gully Lane, in Mulgowie.

Crews arrived and quickly brought the situation under control, and are working to completely extinguish the fire.

A excavator has been called in to help remove the hay.

Queensland Ambulance Service was on scene, however no patients were reported.

EARLIER: A hay truck is reportedly on fire in the Lockyer Valley.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson confirmed crews are en route to reports of a hay truck fire on Mulgowie Road, Mulgowie.

Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed paramedics were on scene, and no patients had been reported as of 1.08pm.

