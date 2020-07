CAR ON FIRE: Queensland Fire and Emergencies Services attended a car fire this morning in Wattle Camp. Picture: File.

EMERGENCY crews rushed to Wattle Camp this morning after reports of a car on fire.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokeswoman said they were contacted around 7.15am.

“The first crew arrived on scene at Memerambi Barkers Creek Rd just before 7.35am,” she said.

“They confirmed there was a car on fire, along with 10m of grass.”

A second crew was called, with the fire extinguished shortly after.

No one was injured.