Fire crews on scene of vegetation fire

Multiple QFES crews are on the scene of a vegetation fire near Bundaberg. Picture Rodney Stevens

Multiple QFES crews are on the scene of a vegetation fire near Bundaberg. Picture Rodney Stevens

Multiple Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) crews are currently on scene at a vegetation fire burning in Gooburrum on Booloongie Road between Moore Park Road and Rosedale Road.

The fire is posing no threat to property at this time.

Firefighters are working to contain the blaze.

Nearby residents may be affected by smoke haze throughout the day. Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.