Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Multiple QFES crews are on the scene of a vegetation fire near Bundaberg. Picture Rodney Stevens
Multiple QFES crews are on the scene of a vegetation fire near Bundaberg. Picture Rodney Stevens
News

Fire crews on scene of vegetation fire

Megan Sheehan
24th Aug 2020 5:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Multiple Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) crews are currently on scene at a vegetation fire burning in Gooburrum on Booloongie Road between Moore Park Road and Rosedale Road.

The fire is posing no threat to property at this time.

Firefighters are working to contain the blaze.

Nearby residents may be affected by smoke haze throughout the day. Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

bushfire moore park road qfes vegetation fire
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FOOTAGE: Extraordinary scenes from Mt Walsh rescue

        Premium Content FOOTAGE: Extraordinary scenes from Mt Walsh rescue

        News EYE witness footage has been released detailing the rescue of a woman from Mt Walsh after she fell from a lookout.

        EARTHQUAKE CHECK: What’s Bundy’s seismological situation?

        Premium Content EARTHQUAKE CHECK: What’s Bundy’s seismological situation?

        Environment We check in with the region's most recent seismic activity

        One of our longest serving CVS volunteers retires

        Premium Content One of our longest serving CVS volunteers retires

        News Mr McGuiness began with Impact’s Community Visitors Scheme in 1992 when the pilot...

        ‘Time to wear a mask’: Top doctor’s warning

        Premium Content ‘Time to wear a mask’: Top doctor’s warning

        News Queenslanders have been told to carry a mask everywhere they go