Fire crews on scene of new fires in region

FIRE FIGHT: Five fires are burning around Bundy today. Contributed

TWO vegetation fires have broken out west of Bundaberg.

A fire near Chavasse Drive in Wonbah broke out about 11am.

The other fire, off Airport Rd at Mulgildie, was reported about 7.45am.

One fire crew is on the scene of each fire.

Two fires that started yesterday also continue to burn today, at St Kilda and Booyal.

Smoke may affect residents and drivers in the area.

Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

Drivers should use caution and drive to conditions.

If you believe your property is under threat, you should call 000 immediately.

Another fire burning yesterday, at Moolboolaman, is now out.

A fire that started on Wednesday, October 24, is also continuing to burn off North Littabella Rd at Mullett Creek.