Fire crews monitor large fires around Bundy

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services at a vegetation fire in Bucca last year. Mike Knott BUN170217FIRE4

A VEGETATION fire that has been burning for fours days will continue to be monitored by Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews.

The fire is burning near Booyal Dallarnil Rd and Old Booyal Rd, Booyal, south-west of Bundaberg.

"This fire is contained and is posing no threat to property at this time,” a QFES spokesperson said.

"Firefighters will remain on scene to monitor the blaze throughout the day.”

They advised Booyal residents may be affected by a smoke haze into the evening.

It's not the only vegetation fire in the region as the moment with fireys also patrolling Sea Eagle Cl, Moore Park Beach.

This fire was reported yesterday afternoon and is also being monitored.

Another fire was called in this morning at Mcintyres Rd, Damascus and continues to burn.

Motorists in these areas should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.