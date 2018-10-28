Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services at a vegetation fire in Bucca last year.
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services at a vegetation fire in Bucca last year. Mike Knott BUN170217FIRE4
News

Fire crews monitor large fires around Bundy

Emma Reid
by
28th Oct 2018 9:50 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A VEGETATION fire that has been burning for fours days will continue to be monitored by Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews.

The fire is burning near Booyal Dallarnil Rd and Old Booyal Rd, Booyal, south-west of Bundaberg.

"This fire is contained and is posing no threat to property at this time,” a QFES spokesperson said.

"Firefighters will remain on scene to monitor the blaze throughout the day.”

They advised Booyal residents may be affected by a smoke haze into the evening.

It's not the only vegetation fire in the region as the moment with fireys also patrolling Sea Eagle Cl, Moore Park Beach.

This fire was reported yesterday afternoon and is also being monitored.

Another fire was called in this morning at Mcintyres Rd, Damascus and continues to burn.

Motorists in these areas should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

booyal bundaberg dallarnil moore park beach queensland fire and emergency queensland rural fire service
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    UPDATE: Stolen cars plates turn up in bizarre way

    UPDATE: Stolen cars plates turn up in bizarre way

    Breaking A CAR that was stolen from a East Bundaberg address yesterday is still missing, but is now believed to have different number plates on.

    'I'll be back': Crash fails to sour Enduro-X experience

    premium_icon 'I'll be back': Crash fails to sour Enduro-X experience

    Motor Sports FRAME BY FRAME: Epic shots of rider's spill on the log wall

    Two men bitten by suspected brown snakes this morning

    Two men bitten by suspected brown snakes this morning

    News Paramedics responded to two calls of reported brown snake bites

    Local Partners