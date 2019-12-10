Menu
Crews are continuing to monitor the blaze.
Fire crews continue to monitor Goodwood, Buxton blazes

Crystal Jones
by
10th Dec 2019 8:53 AM

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services advises there is a bushfire burning in Burrum Coast National Park - Kinkuna west section at Goodwood.

You need to keep up to date and decide what actions you will take if the situation changes.

Currently as at 8.40am, a bushfire is burning within containment lines near Goodwood Road and Foleys Road.

Crews will monitor and patrol the area throughout the day.

Goodwood Road remains open to traffic in both directions.

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

Properties are not under direct threat at this time.

Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe you or your property is under threat.

Crews also continue to monitor and patrol the area where a bushfire was burning in the vicinity of Jarretts Road, Woodgate and Devils Elbow Road, Buxton.

Small areas within containment lines continue to smoulder.

There is no threat to property at this time.

Smoke may continue to affect the area.

Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep their medications close by.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat, they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately. 

