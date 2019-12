SEVEN fire fighting crews are on their way to a vegetation fire reported near Moolboolam.

The fire is burning at Gin Gin Mount Perry Rd and Bronzewing Ct.

Smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area. Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions.

If you believe your property is under threat call 000 immediately.