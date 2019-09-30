Fire crews called to grass fire in Fairymead

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Crews are on the scene of a grass fire in Fairymead.

QFES have issued an Advice level bushfire warning for the blaze.

Residents need to keep up to date and decide what actions you will take if the situation changes.

Currently as at 4.55pm Monday 30 September, a grass fire is burning in the vicinity of River Road and Fairymead Access, Fairymead.

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

Multiple QFES crews are on scene working to contain the fire.

Properties are not under direct threat at this time. Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe you or your property is under threat.

Rural Fire Service Bundaberg Area Director Bruce Thompson said they didn’t know how the fire started but it is believed to be in a cane paddock.