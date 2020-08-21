UPDATE: Highway closed after crash sparks Gregory River fire

VEGETATION FIRE: QFES crews are on scene at Gregory River where they are working to contain a vegetation fire.

UPDATE 12.20PM: Goodwood Rd is closed in both directions after a two-vehicle crash at Gregory River.

The crash, which happened at 10.40am near Foleys Rd, is believed to have sparked a vegetation fire which has spread to bushland.

A QAS spokeswoman said four people were transported to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

A man in his 80s sustained seat belt related injuries, a woman in her 60s sustained neck and back pain and another man in his 70s has sustained neck pain.

The QAS spokeswoman said there was no further information on the injuries of the fourth patient.

QFES crews are on scene and are working to contain the fire which poses no threat to properties at this time.

Earlier: QFES crews are on scene at a vegetation fire which broke out at Gregory River this morning.

The blaze is burning near Foleys Rd and Goodwood Rd and is posing no threat to property at this time.

Crews are working to control the blaze and smoke is affecting Foleys Rd.

Motorists are being asked to drive with caution and to the road conditions.

Nearby residents may be affected by a smoke haze throughout the afternoon.

Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat, they are advised to call 000 immediately.