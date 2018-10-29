Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WARNING: Emergency services are on the scene of a fire near Dows Creek.
WARNING: Emergency services are on the scene of a fire near Dows Creek.
Breaking

Fire crews battle blaze west of Mackay

29th Oct 2018 11:40 AM

EMERGENCY crews are at the scene of a grass fire burning near Dows Creek west of Mackay.

The fire broke out yesterday about 3pm near Gakowskis Road and Owens Creek Loop Road and is still ablaze.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are reporting fire-breaks are currently being constructed by fire-fighters in an attempt to control the blaze.

The fire is not posing any threat to structures at present but nearby residents are encouraged to close windows and doors due to smoke haze.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

breaking emergency fire firefighters
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Supercell warning: Bundy could be hit by severe storms

    Supercell warning: Bundy could be hit by severe storms

    Weather POSSIBLE severe thunderstorms have been forecast for a large area of Queensland, including the Bundaberg region, this afternoon.

    • 29th Oct 2018 1:15 PM
    Massive ride-sharing app Uber coming to the Rum City

    Massive ride-sharing app Uber coming to the Rum City

    News The huge company will bring job opportunities to the region

    Barnes bringing weekly meetings back to Bargara

    premium_icon Barnes bringing weekly meetings back to Bargara

    News Councillor available to public from this weekend

    • 29th Oct 2018 12:55 PM
    Council calls for witnesses after poisoning of beloved trees

    premium_icon Council calls for witnesses after poisoning of beloved trees

    Council News Council to remove 11 trees killed on coast

    • 29th Oct 2018 12:22 PM

    Local Partners