SHED FIRE: Multiple crews attended the fire in Gayndah around 9.45pm June 19. Bev Lacey

FIRE crews and paramedics were called to a shed inferno in Gayndah late last night.

Emergency services attended a property on Beronne Rd after receiving a call around 9.45pm.

A QFES North Coast spokesman said three crews attended the fire, with paramedics on standby to assist.

Fuel tanks and other items were inside the shed when fire crews arrived, however they were able to control the blaze.

No patients were treated or transported to hospital.