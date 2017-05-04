Fire completely destroys car

Emergency services were called to the scene of a car fire.

A CAR has been completely destroyed after it caught fire early this morning.

Firefighters and police were called to to the scene on the side of Mahoney Dexters Rd, off Langbeckers Rd, at about 5am.

The car was on fire at Mahoney Dexters Rd.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Bundaberg acting station officer Peter Mapson said the abandoned car was well alight by the time crews arrived.

"It was a little Hyundai with no registration,” he said.

"It took fire crews about half-an-hour to extinguish the blaze.”

Police were also in attendance and are currently investigating the fire.