SOLAR FIRE: Crews are on scene in Avoca. Geordi Offord
Fire burning on Avoca roof

Tahlia Stehbens
16th Apr 2019 10:29 AM

FIRE fighters have been called to a house at Avoca after a solar panel caught fire.

The fire started on the roof of 38 Ferny Avenue about 9.50am this morning.

Two Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews are on scene and the assistance Queensland Ambulance Services and Ergon Energy were requested.

NewsMail reporter Geordi Offord said the small flame had cause some charred pipe from where the solar panel had caught fire.

"The electricity has been disconnected by Ergon Energy to prevent the panel from sparking up again," Ms Offord said.

"No one is in danger."

It is not yet known how the blaze started but minimal damage has been caused.

