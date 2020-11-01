Menu
Crews are on scene at Monduran.
News

Fire burning at Monduran

1st Nov 2020 3:18 PM

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) crews are currently on scene at a bushfire burning at Monduran, near the Bruce Highway.

his fire broke out earlier today and is posing no threat to property at this time.

Firefighters are working to control the blaze by establishing a firebreak.

Nearby residents may be affected by smoke.

Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat, they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

bushfires
