NORVILLE FIRE: Firefighters working to contain a fire at Norville State School.

A FIRE has broken out at Norville State School.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services sent a crew to contain the fire at the southern end of Killer St, Norville just after 3pm.

QFES says smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area.

Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

The NewsMail understands nobody has been injured.

The smoke could be seen from nearby Dr Mays Rd.