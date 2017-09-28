Fire bans extended across Bundaberg region

STAY SAFE: Open fires have been banned.

STAY SAFE: Open fires have been banned. Brandon Livesay

A TOTAL fire ban is in force in national parks, state forests and conservation parks across the region.

The ban covers camping and day-use areas, including Fraser Island and protected areas in Wide Bay such as Mon Repos Conservation Park.

It also covers Deepwater National Park, Kalpowar State Forest, Mouth of Baffle Creek Conservation Park, Eurimbula National Park, Joseph Banks Conservation Park and Kroombit Tops National Park.

A Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service spokesman said all open fires were prohibited, including camping fire rings and wood barbecues. Only fuel stoves may be used, with care.

All permits to light fire issued in the designated area have been cancelled.

The ban aligns with QFES local fire bans.

Police will continue to send SMS messages to alert campers already on site.

Rangers are visiting camp grounds and erecting signs for the safety of visitors.

The long-distance Fraser Island Great Walk has also been closed.

Rangers are contacting hikers who are already on the walk.

The spokesman said QPWS was aware the bans would affect school holiday visitors but safety was the number one priority.

He said people must always observe fire restrictions, and follow the directions of rangers and signage.