There is currently a fire ban in place for the region. Picture: Queensland Fire and Emergency Service

Thick twice before starting an open fire this week.

There is a fire ban prohibiting the lighting of fires in the open in place from March 10 - 16 for the Bundaberg, Fraser Coast, and Gympie Local Government Areas.

All permits to light fire previously issued in the local fire ban area are hereby cancelled.

