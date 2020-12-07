FIRE BAN EXTENDED: What’s happening at Kinkuna

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services have been kept busy fighting multiple fires across the Wide Bay. Photo: Zizi Averill

While firefighters try to contain the Kinkuna bushfire, the local fire ban has been extended.

As at 9.50am a bushfire was burning in the Kinkuna section of the Burrum Coast National Park and was travelling south towards Woodgate Road.

Multiple Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service crews are working to contain the fire with the assistance of aircraft.

With the current Bushfire warning level at ‘advice’ for this blaze, a QFES spokesperson said good conditions overnight had slowed the progress of the fire.

Residents in Burrum Heads, Toogum and Hervey Bay may also be affected by smoke from this fire.

For residents in the North Coast Region – Bundaberg, North Burnett, Cherbourg, South Burnett, Fraser Coast, Gympie, Sunshine Coast and Noosa Local Government Areas – local fire bans will be extended until 11.55pm Friday, December 11.

Current fire conditions are perfect for bushfires to ignite and spread quickly.

Under a local fire ban all open fires are prohibited and all Permits to Light Fire which have been issued in the designated areas have been cancelled.

Power tools may be used during a local fire ban however QFES encourages people to use these with extreme care and ensure adequate equipment is available to extinguish any fire which may start.

This may include having a person available to watch out for any ignitions that occur.

Call triple-0 (000) immediately if you believe your property is under threat.

