Fire at Bundy home after residents hear explosion

UNIT FIRE: Emergency service crews at the scene of a unit fire at Electra St

UNIT FIRE: Emergency service crews at the scene of a unit fire at Electra St Jim Alouat

A BUNDABERG man is lucky to have escaped without any serious injuries after the front patio of his unit caught on fire.

Residents at an Electra St, Bundaberg West block were surprised to hear a loud explosion just after 11am today followed by smoke billowing from a downstairs unit.

Neighbour Biji Cherain said the sole occupant of the unit, a man believed to be in his 20s, was upstairs at his home when his fire alarm blared.

UNIT FIRE: Emergency service crews at the scene of a unit fire at Electra St Jim Alouat

"He went downstairs and there was smoke everywhere,” he said

"He came out and couldn't breathe.”

UNIT FIRE: Emergency service crews at the scene of a unit fire at Electra St Jim Alouat

QFES Bundaberg firefighter David Gear said a quick-thinking neighbour used a garden hose to quell the blaze before it became more serious.

QAS senior operations supervisor Martin Kelly said ambulance crews were first on scene after a neighbour phoned 000.

"Our crew were nearby at the hospital and were at the scene first,” he said

UNIT FIRE: Emergency service crews at the scene of a unit fire at Electra St Jim Alouat

"Our ambulances carry fire extinguishers and one of our crew managed to quell the fire to a fair degree before the fireys arrived a minute later.”

A man was treated for smoke inhalation but no other injuries were reported.

Mr Gear said it was unclear at this stage what caused the fire but investigations were ongoing.