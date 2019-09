Crystal Jones Crystal Jones is a senior journalist and editor at the Bundaberg NewsMail. She has worked extensively in regional Queensland news since 2007 and has tackled big issues including the extensive abuse in the aged care industry. Full Profile Login to follow

HAIL, rain, floods, drought, tornadoes and earthquakes - what hasn't nature thrown at us?

We revisit some of the most harrowing, remarkable photos showing the weather struggles the city has been through in recent history.