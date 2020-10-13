Menu
Queensland Fire and Emergency crews are currently fighting to contain a blaze in the North Burnett. (Picture: file)
Fire and emergency crews battling blaze near Mundubbera

Tristan Evert
13th Oct 2020 12:30 PM
MULTIPLE Queensland fire and emergency crews, including an observation aircraft are currently fighting a vegetation fire near Mundubbera in the North Burnett.

Crews were called to the scene just before 12pm after reports of a vegetation fire burning near Riverleigh Station Road, Augustines Road and Coonambula Eidsvold Road, Riverleigh.

The fire is burning in a north-westerly direction towards the Burnett River.

People in the area may be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

Properties are not under direct threat at this time. Call triple-0 (000) immediately if you believe you or your property is under threat.

