Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An image of the fire.
An image of the fire.
News

Fire alert in Bargara

Rhylea Millar
29th Aug 2019 4:39 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FIRIES were called to Bargara at around 4.06pm this afternoon.

The crews were called to the scene when a small vegetation fire started at 290 Woongarra Scenic Drive.

Residents and motorists in the Bargara area have been advised to close their doors and windows and it is recommended that anyone with a respiratory condition keeps their medication nearby.

Emergency services have cautioned motorists to monitor and follow the appropriate driving conditions.

A crew is currently on-site and putting out the small blaze.

If you or your property are in danger, please call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

fire
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    $100K estimate: Aged care advocate to pay 50% of trial costs

    premium_icon $100K estimate: Aged care advocate to pay 50% of trial costs

    News MILLMERRAN Centenary Retirement Village president John Rogers said his board was satisfied with the outcome of a recent defamation trial.

    Minister questions cost of bypassing Quay St

    premium_icon Minister questions cost of bypassing Quay St

    News TRANSPORT Minister Mark Bailey said the costs for an upgrade to Quay St have not...

    Albanese’s promise for Hinkler, thoughts on Regional Deal

    premium_icon Albanese’s promise for Hinkler, thoughts on Regional Deal

    Politics The Federal Opposition Government said it’s crucial for money to be spent on...

    VIDEO: MOU between port and STL looks at jobs

    premium_icon VIDEO: MOU between port and STL looks at jobs

    News Move to boost trade and increase local jobs