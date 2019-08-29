Fire alert in Bargara

An image of the fire.

FIRIES were called to Bargara at around 4.06pm this afternoon.

The crews were called to the scene when a small vegetation fire started at 290 Woongarra Scenic Drive.

Residents and motorists in the Bargara area have been advised to close their doors and windows and it is recommended that anyone with a respiratory condition keeps their medication nearby.

Emergency services have cautioned motorists to monitor and follow the appropriate driving conditions.

A crew is currently on-site and putting out the small blaze.

If you or your property are in danger, please call Triple Zero (000) immediately.